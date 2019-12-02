Walmart wins Cyber Monday with 50-inch 4K TV for $189

You might feel like you're going a little crazy due to the Black Friday and now Cyber Monday deal madness, but trust us when we tell you this is a genuine, bona fide, real deal TV bargain. Simply put, it's a whole heap of TV for a stupendously low price.

Want a 50-inch 4K TV for not a lot of money? Your dreams have been answered. Look no further. The Walmart Cyber Monday deals have delivered. Cheap TV specialist Spectre has a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for just $189, that's a better than half price discount off the original ticket price.

Spectre 50" Class 4K LED TV $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4k video, too. There's that big, 4K screen, and just look at that discount.View Deal

The Sceptre 50" TV (U515CV-U) comes with a 1-year limited warranty on parts and labor, too.

It may not be an OLED TV or a premium brand but if you're all about getting great value in the Cyber Monday sales, then how can you argue with this sort of deal?

If you're prepared to spend a little more, then you might want to check out the up to $2000 savings on Samsung 4K TVs or our pick of the very best Cyber Monday TV deals.

