Walmart Cyber Monday: 55-inch Vizio Ultra TV for $280

Walmart has kicked off Cyber Monday in style, slashing the price of a 55-inch Vizio Ultra HD TV from $478 to $279.99. Not only can you pocket a healthy saving of almost $200, you get free shipping when you order online.

It's a pretty eye-opening price when you consider that the D55x-G1 features HDR10, HLG, Chromecast built-in, SmartCast 3.0 and support for Apple AirPlay plus Google or Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

Vizio 55-inch D55X-G1 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV $478 £279.99 at Walmart

Vizio 4K TVs are impressive on paper and tend to come with tempting price tags. This 55-inch LED backlight model is packed with features including Smartcast 3.0. which allows you to stream high-quality 4K HDR video from streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu, and support for voice controls. A true big-screen bargain. View Deal

While we haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular Vizio model, if you're looking to level up your TV in time for the holiday season, this 4K TV could be an ideal (and budget-friendly) proposition...

