Other studios have aimed at minimising customer confusion with two-disc packs containing Blu-ray and DVD versions – and sometimes a bonus digital copy into the bargain.

But Universal reckons this new move will allow a simpler way for customers to buy a DVD now, and have it HD-compatible as and when they buy a Blu-ray Disc player.



It will also mean a single disc can be used in a home BD machine and also in a laptop or personal DVD player.



The company says both versions will come complete with extras, and that it's considering applying the 'flipper' format to new-release titles.

