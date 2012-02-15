Update 15.02.12
We've just been given a sneak preview of Sony's forthcoming Blu-ray home cinema systems at Sony HQ in Tokyo.
Pictured below are prototypes of the flagship Monolith design system (as also depicted in the press shot above) which will be available with tallboy or satellite speakers, and the entry-level 5.1 set-up.
Neither is a fully finished working model, but at least you get a clearer idea of what they'll look like. 3D Blu-ray compatibility is, naturally, part of the spec. Further details with UK release dates/pricing below.
Published 10.01.12 at CES
CES has also seen Sony launch a flotilla of new home cinema systems. Highlights include enhanced auto-calibration, wireless rear speakers, smartphone control.
The N-Series of systems also boast Sony’s new Magnetic Fluid speakers, which the company claims are more energy efficient. All these models will be launched in the UK (dates and prices below).
Sony BDV-NF720
Due May
£550
Magnetic Fluid speakers
3D playback
Wi-fi
Super Bit Mapping video technology
Sony BDV-N590
Due May
5.1 system
£450
Advanced automatic speaker calibration
3D playback
Wi-fi
Super Bit Mapping video technology
Sony BDV-N790
£550
Due May
5.1 system
1000W total power
wireless speakers
Wifi
Super Bit Mapping video technology
3D playback
Sony BDV-EF220
Due May
£250
2.1 system
3D playback
Sony BDV-E190
Due April
£300
5.1 system
3D playback
Sony BDV-E290
Due May
£350
5.1 system
3D playback
1000W total power
iPod dock included
Sony BDV-E490
Due May
£450
5.1 system
3D playback
1000W total power
iPod dock included
tall-boy front speakers
We'll have details of Sony's new lineup of standalone Blu-ray decks later today.
