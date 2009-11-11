Universal Studios has released an iPhone and iPod Touch app which allows advanced disc navigation and social networking functionality on a range of its Blu-ray titles. How neat is that?

The first BD titles to feature this enhanced functionality will be Bruno, Funny People, Public Enemies, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and Inglourious Basterds.

The Pocket Blu app uses the Apple's wi-fi connection to work with a network-connected Blu-ray player as a remote control. Users can navigate through menus, playback and BD-Live functions.

Switch the phone to landscape mode, and you can access a video timeline allowing you to access any point in the film instantly. And a 'mobile-to-go' feature enables users to access bonus content on the Blu-ray disc and stream it via wi-fi to the iPhone or iPod Touch.

Integrated social networking

There's more. A social networking function integrates Facebook and Twitter innto the BD-Live experience. This means you can rate films and chat with friends as you watch them.

Craig Kornblau, president of Universal Studios Home Entertainment, says: "These new features represent the latest step in Universal's continuing effort to deliver an extraordinary home entertainment experience to consumers.

"By bridging Blu-ray's vast capabilities with the internet, iPhone, iPod Touch and some of the hugely popular social networking platforms, we are taking the blu-ray experience to the next level."

The Pocket Blu app is available free from the Apple App Store.

Yesterday, Sky's Mobile TV service was introduced on the iPhone and Touch, allowing subscribers to watch Sky Sports channels on their iPhone/Touch over a wi-fi connection.

