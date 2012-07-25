Tivoli Audio has added five new products to its line-up, including Bluetooth versions of the Model One and PAL radios, as well as its first pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a Bluetooth receiver and a new Radio app.

The Tivoli Audio Model One BT (£199) table top radio and PAL BT (£239) portable radio add A2DP Bluetooth streaming capability to their armoury, with a reception range of up to nine metres. The Model One BT (below) can remember up to eight paired devices such as a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Both radios include an FM/AM tuner, and the Model One BT comes in eight furniture-grade, wood veneer finishes, while the PAL BT is available in five colour combinations.

As well as wirelessly streaming music from your computer or portable, you can also listen to 100 internet radios stations using Tivoli's new Radio app (below).

The app is available for download from the App Store or Google Play and features ten different musical genres for 100 stations. The selection is based on the Tivoli Audio NetWorks Global Audio System database, and its online community of fans from around the world who provided feedback on their most popular stations.

If your radio or audio component doesn't have Bluetooth as standard, you can add the Tivoli BluCon Bluetooth wireless transmitter (£99) which connect via a standard auxiliary input. It comes in six special finishes designed to complement other products in the Tivoli range, and will be on sale from September.

Last, but by no means least, are the Radio Silenz noise-cancelling headphones (£119), with a distinctive wood finish. The closed back, padded on-ear design can be folded for when you're travelling, and the solid wood ear cups house 4cm drivers.

The noise-cancellation function can be used for up to 50 hours on a single AAA battery, but should it run out, you can still listen using the headphones with the noise cancellation off.

Available in three wood finishes of walnut, cherry and black ash, the Radio Silenz headphones come with a gold-platerd, right-angle stereo jack, airline adapter and control unit with a pocket clip.

