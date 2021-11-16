There's £700 off a Hisense TV with this cracking Black Friday TV deal

There's no shortage of Black Friday TV deals at the moment, but this is one of the better ones we've seen. There's up to £700 off Hisense TVs at Currys and AO.com right now.

The 75-inch Hisense 75A7GQTUK should cost £1699, but both retailers have slashed it to just £999 for Black Friday.

Best 75in Black Friday Hisense TV deal

£999 at Currys Hisense 75A7GQTUK 75in QLED TV £1699 £999 at Currys and AO.com (save £700)

Under a grand for a 75in TV? Yes please. The A7 boasts a QLED screen with a 4K resolution and HDR onboard for greater contrast. And with Dolby Atmos on audio duties, it could well be the complete package.

We haven't tested this model of A7, but a similar 50-inch model from the brand picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award this year, so this one is definitely worth a look.

Its screen is QLED rather than the more common OLED, with the standard 4K resolution. It will also upscale non-4K content to the higher resolution (or thereabouts, as it never looks as good as native 4K content).

QLED means more than a billion colours, and scenes are enhanced thanks to the AI-powered Hi-View engine. It supports the Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) formats of HDR, and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. There's also a voice remote, supporting both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

It's not the only Hisense deal this Black Friday. There's £251 off a 50-inch model, bringing the price down to just £448, and a 55-incher is reduced by £501 to £998, among others. See the full list of deals here.

MORE:

Here's our pick of the best Black Friday TV deals

After some personal audio? Check out these Black Friday headphones deals

Or this selection of Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals