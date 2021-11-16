There's £700 off a Hisense TV with this cracking Black Friday TV deal

A 75-inch 4K QLED TV for under £1000...

There's no shortage of Black Friday TV deals at the moment, but this is one of the better ones we've seen. There's up to £700 off Hisense TVs at Currys and AO.com right now.

The 75-inch Hisense 75A7GQTUK should cost £1699, but both retailers have slashed it to just £999 for Black Friday.

£999 at Currys

Hisense 75A7GQTUK 75in QLED TV £1699 £999 at Currys and AO.com (save £700)
Under a grand for a 75in TV? Yes please. The A7 boasts a QLED screen with a 4K resolution and HDR onboard for greater contrast. And with Dolby Atmos on audio duties, it could well be the complete package.

We haven't tested this model of A7, but a similar 50-inch model from the brand picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award this year, so this one is definitely worth a look.

Its screen is QLED rather than the more common OLED, with the standard 4K resolution. It will also upscale non-4K content to the higher resolution (or thereabouts, as it never looks as good as native 4K content).

QLED means more than a billion colours, and scenes are enhanced thanks to the AI-powered Hi-View engine. It supports the Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) formats of HDR, and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. There's also a voice remote, supporting both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

It's not the only Hisense deal this Black Friday. There's £251 off a 50-inch model, bringing the price down to just £448, and a 55-incher is reduced by £501 to £998, among others. See the full list of deals here.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.