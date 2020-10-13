There's 50% off this Sony Bluetooth speaker in the Prime Day sale

Bluetooth speakers are often some of the most heavily discounted products come sale time. And good news – it's Amazon Prime Day! (Plus Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't far off.)

Prime Day is one of the biggest sales days of the year, and it hasn't disappointed – just check out this amazing deal on this tiny Sony Bluetooth speaker.

Sony SRS-XB12 £60 £29 at Amazon 50 percent off? Yes please. This dinky little Sony number is waterproof, so will handle a downpour, and mud-proof, should you drop it. You can pair two of the blighters together for stereo sound. And with this discount, why not buy two?View Deal

The SRS-XB12 is a dinky little device, standing not much bigger than a coffee mug. It features Sony's Extra Bass feature, which should provide ample low end, and it's waterproof, which is handy should you take it to the beach (or just step out into a downpour).

It's also sand-proof (for the beach again) and mud-proof (again, downpours).

Worried it won't be loud enough? Don't be. You can pair two of them together to play in stereo, which should have no problem filling a room. And with a battery life of 16 hours, it should last the duration of whatever you have planned, be it a party with friends, or just binge-watching Netflix on your phone.

Hurry though, the deal ends tomorrow night at midnight.

