The iPhone 14 could be more expensive than the iPhone 13 after all

A recent Korean blog post tipped the iPhone 14 to debut at $799, the same price as the iPhone 13. But it looks like Apple predictor-in-chief Ming-Chi Kuo isn't quite as optimistic...

The highly-regarded tech analyst believes the ASP (average selling price) of the iPhone 14 series could increase by a whopping 15 per cent compared to the iPhone 13 family.

"iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro's price hikes & higher shipment proportion," reads Kuo's latest tweet.

Comparing the iPhone 13 lineup to the iPhone 14 isn't straightforward – mainly because Apple is expected to kill off the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini and replace it with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

Take the Mini out of the equation and the standard iPhone 13 starts at $799 (with carrier discounts), while the Pro and Pro Max models bump that price up to $999 and $1,099, respectively.

Kuo's tweet doesn't mention individual prices, but a 15% rise, averaged out across all four iPhone 14 models, could look something like this:

iPhone 14 – $899 (around £750 / AU$1275 )

(around £750 / AU$1275 ) iPhone 14 Max – $999 (around £825 / AU$1400 )

(around £825 / AU$1400 ) iPhone 14 Pro – $1149 ( around £950 / AU$1600 )

( around £950 / AU$1600 ) iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1299 (around £1100 / AU$1850)

Of course, nothing is official yet but rumours of a price rise have been piling up for some time now.

Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities has tipped Apple to jack up the price of the iPhone 14 by "$100 / £100", while Ben Wood of CCS Insight told The Sun that Apple will have "tough decisions to make on the iPhone 14 pricing".

With the global economy struggling, upping the price of the iPhone might sound counter-productive. But with the cost of materials, production and shipping going up, Apple is believes to made the decision at the "top executive level".

The iPhone 14 launch is expected to take place on the first or second Tuesday in September. Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the most credible iPhone 14 leaks in the run up to the big day.

