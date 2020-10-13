The 10 best Prime Day hi-fi deals

There is certainly no shortage of deals being promoted for Amazon Prime Day, but obviously not all of them are worth you parting with your hard-earned cash.

That's why we've been scouring the web to find the biggest discounts on top products to help you with your own search. And this time, it's all about hi-fi and high quality audio.

We start with the beating heart of your system and a trio of tempting stereo amplifier options.

Amazon is offering a $200 discount on both the Arcam SA10 integrated ($799) and Cambridge Audio Azur 851A ($1499). Over at World Wide Stereo, meanwhile, you can get $50 off the price of the retro-looking Yamaha A-S501 ($550).

There are more savings to be had on Cambridge Audio components if you head over to Crutchfield, where the Azur 851C CD player is also down from $1699 to $1499.

Looking for something more portable? Then you might want to take advantage of World Wide Stereo's $160 discount on the Award-winning Astell & Kern A&norma SR15 hi-res portable music player.

In terms of speakers, there are savings to be made on Q Acoustics at Amazon: both the 3020i standmounts ($268) and 3050i floorstanders ($714) have good discounts.

And you can save a whopping $500 on the Focal Aria 906 standmounters if you head to World Wide Stereo.

We're not far off the final installment of Record Store Day 2020, and those looking to upgrade their turntable are also in luck this week.

You can save $50 on the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB record player at Amazon, while the company's AT-LP3 deck has the same discount at Crutchfield.

We are constantly checking deals around the web, so if there's nothing here taking your fancy then don't forget to check back throughout Amazon Prime Day.

Arcam SA10 integrated amplifier $999 $799 at Amazon

With three digital inputs and five analogue, including a phono pre-amp, and 50W of power per channel, this class A/B integrated amp is great value with $200 slashed from its original price.View Deal

Yamaha A-S501 Integrated Amplifier $600 $550 at World Wide Stereo

Yamaha’s A-S501 has been around for a few years but it's a beautifully-built product – chunky, well finished and appealingly retro in appearance. It's capable of supporting 24-bit/192kHz music streams and great value at this price.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Azur 851C CD player $1699 $1499 at Crutchfield

We lauded this CD player's massively detailed and precise performance when we first heard it a few years ago. With a $200 saving at Crutchfield, it is even better value.

View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers $315 $268 at Amazon

These are excellent bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces. They are small but deliver an entertaining sound and are perfect if space and budget is tight.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanding speakers $840 $714 at Amazon

If your love bass and big sound but don't have a huge budget, then a pair of affordable floorstanding speakers is what you need. These five-star speakers are a great bet, especially at this new low price.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB $299 $249 at Amazon

This direct drive deck is supplied with an aluminium platter, Audio-Technica AT-P2 cartridge and tone-arm and plays 33.3, 45 and 78rpm. It also boasts a built-in preamp and a USB output for archiving your vinyl too. A good package now with a $50 discount.View Deal