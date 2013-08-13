Trending

SoundMagic launches WP10 wireless headphones with USB DAC

The new pair of headphones sit at the top of the SoundMagic range and can be used as wired or wireless headphones using a separate box via USB or analogue connections

The SoundMagic WP10 wireless headphones are the latest addition to the SoundMagic model line-up, offering wired or wireless functionality and a USB DAC.

The WP10 headphones come with a separate wireless transmitter box complete with an integrated DAC, and will set you back £250.

This means you can connect to your music source via a digital USB connection or use the analogue stereo inputs. The SoundMagic WP10 headphones can also work via a wired cable connection.

Better known for its brilliant, budget SoundMagic E10 headphones, the new WP10 headphones sit above the HP100 and HP200 models, yours for £190 and £230 respectively.

The WP10 earphones are an over-ear design with a "metal reinforced headband" and soft leatherette earpads, which claim "high noise isolation".

The wireless transmitter comes with two power modes: low power when connected via the standard audio jack and high power, with a range of up to 50m, when connected via USB.

Naturally SoundMagic recommends you take a digital output from your PC or Mac in order to take advantage of the WP10's DAC and theoretically improve the sound.

The headphones come with the transmitter/DAC, headset audio cable, USB cable, RCA/phono cables, audio cable, battery charger, carry case and manual. Phew.

The SoundMagic WP10 wireless headphones are on sale now for £250, alongside the HP100 and HP200 models.

by Joe Cox

