The Walkman A-Series Final Fantasy XV Edition, which was spotted by the Verge, features "special icons" in its software that you won't find on the bog-standard A-Series model. It also has a big 'XV' legend on the back, as well as Final Fantasy characters rendered in pixel art.

It supports hi-res audio, and costs ¥33,880 (£242). Sadly for Final Fantasy fans, it's only available in Sony's native Japan.

And that's not all. Sony has also announced the Final Fantasy XV-edition hear.on MDR-100A headphones and hear.go SRS-HG1 Bluetooth speaker.

Like the Walkman, they will be nigh-on identical to their non-videogame-themed namesakes - which is no bad thing, though the headphones got a three-star rating in our review, while Sony's recent Bluetooth speakers fared slightly better.

The Final Fantasy XV-themed headphones will set you back ¥24,380 (£174), and the speaker ¥29,380 (£210). Or at least they would if they were on sale in the UK, and not just in Japan.

