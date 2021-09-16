Sky is up to something... 'magical'?

Something "magical" is coming to Sky – and to prove it, the broadcasting and telecomms giant has produced a tantalising 20-second clip kicking off with the famous Arthur C. Clarke quote, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic".

Other than the hashtag #MadeofMagic, Sky's logo resplendent with bursting particles of colour and a promise that "all will be revealed on 7.10.21", there's not much else to go on. But we're not letting that stop us.

Typically, anything 'magical' means Disney involvement in no small measure, but although the font used for 'magic' does have a Disney-esque whiff to it, Sky Q already supports Disney Plus in HDR of course and, since the March Sky Q update, you can voice search for Disney Plus content.

Could Sky be rolling out 8K movies? It seems unlikely given the firm's somewhat sedate rollout of 4K content – the long-awaited Sky Entertainment and Cinema Ultra HD bolt-on (to allow Virgin Media users access to over 1300 TV episodes and 250 films in 4K) only launched in February.

Perhaps some magical new hardware then? An Ambilight hybrid to extend the screen beyond the bezels of your TV? Tough to implement, but we'll look out for lightstrips in the post. The surprise return of 3D TV? Surely not... Smell-o-vision?

In all likelihood (and despite it being a lot less magical) Sky could finally be getting rid of satellite dishes. This is something it has been promising to do since 2017.

Back in early August of this year, the Daily Express reported that Sky had quietly begun trialling a new set-top box, known as Sky Q IP Box, to bring its most popular boxsets, sports and movies from Sky to your TV via the broadband connection in your home – aka no installing a dish required.

The thing is, it only rolled out its satellite free service in Germany.

If user feedback has proved positive over the past month, perhaps the rest of us will get to experience it from October.

So, no need to beg your landlord to install a communal dish in your block of flats? Sky Q, remember, currently needs a newer dish than dwellings previously fitted for Sky+ HD alone.

If this is indeed the 'magic' Sky is planning to unveil on 7th October, viewers who live in an area with a poor satellite signal would no longer have to forgo the full Sky Q experience either, which, despite a number of shared channels, still differs considerably from its contract-free sister service, Now (rebranded from Now TV in March).

For now, we'll have to sit tight and wait for Sky's abracadabra moment. Have a magical day, everyone!

MORE:

See also SkyShowtime streaming service to launch in 22 European countries

Consult our pick of 14 of the best Disney Plus movies and shows to watch right now

Looking to upgrade your TV? See the best TVs on Amazon 2021