Sevenoaks Sound & Vision in London Road, Sevenoaks is planning a special launch event this Saturday, November 19th to celebrate its appointment as a Meridian premium partner.

The store will showcase Meridian's 40th Anniversary system, demonstrated by Meridian product specialist Roland Morcom.

Visitors will also be able to see Meridian's Sooloos Digital Media System and DSP Theatre System.

What's more, the recently-launched Range Rover Evoque (above) fitted with Meridian's surround sound system will be on show outside the shop, courtesy of Harwoods Range Rover.

Personal appointments to experience the Meridian range can be made by calling Daniel Marchant, Sevenoaks' store manager, on 01732 459555.

