All existing offers and sale prices will thus remain until 31st January 2011, allowing you to still pick up a bargain to banish any post-Christmas blues.

Selected deals include:

Denon AVR-1911 AV receiver £299 (Save £150)



Leema Acoustics Stream III CD player £1295 (Save £200)



Marantz CD6003 CD player £245 (Save £54)



Onkyo TX-SR608 AV receiver £399 (Save £50)

Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player £249 (Save £300)



Yamaha BD-S1067 3D Blu-ray player £539 (Save £60)

Yamaha CRX-550 CD/DAB System (Exc speakers) £216 (Save £23)

