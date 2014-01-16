Samsung has today announced details of its latest tablet offering: the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite.

The new device will sport the same 7-inch, 1024 x 600 display found on the Galaxy Tab 3. What makes this tablet a "Lite" version is the slimmer, lighter body and more compact bezel for improved portability. And, we expect, the price.

Samsung has fitted the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite with a 3600mAh battery which claims to offer up to eight hours of video playback.

The device runs on a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor with 1 GB RAM and provides 8GB of built-in storage, with a microSD port allowing for expandable memory up to 32GB.

A 2-megapixel, rear-facing camera offers features such as "Smile Shot" and "Panorama Shot".

As well as having access to the Google Play Store, Samsung has provided a link to its own app store, as well as allowing the tablet to connect to other Samsung products.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite will be available in white or black. UK availability and pricing is yet to be confirmed; expect more details to emerge - along with other new phones and tablets - at MWC next month.

by Max Langridge

