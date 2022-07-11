Quick! This four-star 65-inch TV is now just £379 this Prime Day

The bigger the TV, the bigger the price tag, right? Not necessarily, as this deal shows. You can now pick up a 65-inch 4K Toshiba TV for the same price you'd usually pay for the 43-inch model – just £379 (opens in new tab).

What makes this an even better deal is that the 50-inch model earned four stars in our review. It's rare that picture quality drops off as the screen size increases, so you can take it as read that the 65-incher will be just as good.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65UK3163DB £599 £379 at Amazon (save £280) (opens in new tab)

This big Toshiba packs 4K picture quality along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats and Dolby Atmos audio. Alexa is built in, so you can speak to control it, and Toshiba's TRU Picture Engine improves movement, upscales content and adds in more picture detail. Yes please.

We haven't tested the 65-inch model, though as we say it shares much of the same DNA as the four-star 50-incher – so we're confident in its abilities. The 50-incher produced the boldest picture we'd seen from a sub-£500 TV, with a beautifully sharp 4K image, punchy HDR performance and seamlessly integrated smart features.

It runs its own home-grown operating system – a bold move in the days of Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS and Google TV – but it works surprisingly well. We were also pleasantly surprised by the picture. While the dark detail is a bit lacking (a given at this end of the market), there are no such issues in the lighter parts of the image – as well as delivering bright HDR shots with an impressively high level of baseline brightness, it still has enough brightness headroom to shift up another gear for the sort of ultra-intense highlights that really make HDR shine.

There’s no other similarly priced TV right now that delivers so emphatically on the charms of both HDR and 4K. That's true for the 50-inch model, and could very well be the case at 65 inches too.

MORE:

Read our review of the Samsung UE43AU7100

Read our Hisense Roku 50A7200GTUK review

Read our TCL 55RP620K review

Check out the best budget 4K TVs