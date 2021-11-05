Quick! Bose QuietComfort Earbuds back to lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday deals are already landing all over the internet ahead of the big dates later this month, but here's one of the best so far – and it's so good, who knows whether it will even be beaten on the day!

Right now, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Crutchfield have slashed $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. That means you can pick up Bose's five-star noise-cancelling buds for the rock-bottom price of only $199.

Under review, we called the QuietComfort Earbuds "great all-rounders", praising their "impressive musicality" and "superb balance". When you factor in today's $80 discount, it does seem as though Christmas has come early!

Best Black Friday headphones deal

As we noted in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, these five-star buds "deliver an energetic, balanced sound and brilliant noise-cancelling". They're a serious candidate for best-in-class, and more than capable of giving the excellent Apple AirPods Pro a run for their money.

The QuietComfort Earbuds might not be as svelte as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, but that's because Bose has packed in so much tech.

As well as delivering a sonic masterclass, the QuietComfort buds live up to their name with no fewer than 11 degrees of noise cancelling (from 0 to 10). Experiment with the different levels and you’ll hear the QuietComforts do their thing, cutting out huge swathes of background noise when on the maximum setting.

You get six hours playback from the buds themselves (18 hours total with the included charging case). Like to get out and about? These buds are lightweight, comfortable and weather-resistant, too, so they're suitable for sporty stuff.

In short, they're more than a match for any rival at this level – especially now that they are reduced by a massive $80.

