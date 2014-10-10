The RPM1 Carbon features a low resonance chassis and a newly-designed, inverted platter bearing with a ceramic ball, which Pro-Ject claims reduces unwanted "rumble". A decoupled 15V AC motor with DC power supply aims to deliver "enhanced speed stability".

A brand new, 8.6in S-Shaped carbon fibre tonearm with aluminium core has been fitted to the RPM1 Carbon. Pro-Ject claims the new tonearm is "super-light" yet "extremely solid".

A three-step production process sees the arm tested to withstand heat and pressure, with Pro-Ject suggesting the arm is more solid than ever with "unwanted resonances effectively eliminated".

The counterweight has its own ring of TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) damping, and the deck is supplied with a pre-fitted 2M Red cartridge ensuring set-up should be simple.

The Pro-Ject RPM1 Carbon is available now in black, red and white for £325.

