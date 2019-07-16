Prime Day Deal: half price Polk T-series speakers from $50

If you're looking to build a 5.1 home theater surround speaker system then check out this great offer from Polk on Amazon Prime Day.

You can pick up the smaller Polk T15 standmount stereo speakers for just under $50, which can be used either as a standalone stereo pair with a stereo amplifier or as rear speakers in a full 5.1 set-up with an AV amp.

Front home cinema duties can be undertaken by the Polk T150 floorstanding tower which is discounted to $74 - a saving of 51%. And there's a similar discount on the Polk T30 home theater center channel speaker, yours for just $65.

Polk T15 bookshelf speakers were $99 now $49.98 at Amazon

Featuring a 0.75in tweeter and 5.25in mid/bass unit, these speakers are designed to produce a natural, well balanced sound.View Deal

Polk T50 tower speakers were $150 now $74 at Amazon

Tuned to work with the smaller T15 speakers above, and the T30 center speaker below to create a full 5.1 set-up. View Deal