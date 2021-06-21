Prime Day deal: buy a Fire TV stick, get Disney+, Hulu and EPSN+ for free

There are two great reasons to buy a Fire TV device on Amazon Prime Day. Number one is you can guarantee you're getting the best price and, number two is now you can also get three months of free access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ thrown in as part of the deal. Very tidy indeed.

The so-called Disney Bundle triple threat streaming service is normally $13.99 per month, which is a bargain at any time of year, but you'll get 90 days thrown in for new subscribers with the purchase of most Fire TV and Fire tablet devices.

The hardware you need to purchase includes all three of the current generation of Fire TV Sticks as well as the Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen). On the tablet side, it's the Fire 7 Tablet, Fire HD 8 Tablet, Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet, Fire HD 10 Tablet and Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet. The offer is also applicable for bundles based on those devices.

Best Prime Day Disney Plus deals

Disney Bundle three months free with Fire TV purchase

Buy a Fire TV device or Fire TV tablet from Amazon before the end of the Prime Day sales and new subscribers can get three months free access to the Disney Bundle. That's Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all at no added cost (your subscription renews at $13.99/month after the promotional period unless cancelled).View Deal

Once you've purchased your Fire TV kit, you'll be sent a redemption code to use when signing up to the streaming deal. According to the terms and conditions, it's available to new subscribers and eligible returning customers provided they have not used those three streaming platforms in the last 30 days.

You need to have purchased your Fire TV device from Amazon between 20th June 2021 and 11:59pm PT on 22nd June 2021. And make sure to claim the deal before 22nd July 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT by filling in your details here. There are no long contracts to these streaming services, so feel free to cancel at any time – even before you start having to pay if you like.

The Disney Bundle/Amazon Fire TV deal is an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking to buy a Fire TV device, so strike now, while the deal's hot.

