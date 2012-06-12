This just in from Onkyo: it has released details of its new CR-555DAB micro hi-fi system, fitted with a DAB/DAB+/FM radio, CD player and iPod dock.

It will go on sale in August in two versions (in black or silver): without speakers at £250, or with a pair of D-055 speakers included (price to be confirmed).

Additional features include a USB port for connecting flash-memory devices, a 96kHz/24-bit optical or coaxial digital input for sending hi-res music files to the receiver's own 192kHz/24-bit DAC, and a dedicated subwoofer preout.

Onkyo says the CR-555DAB incorporates the same three-stage amplification technology used in the company's home cinema receivers and hi-fi separates to reduce distortion and "preserve the natural character of the recording".

The optional D-055 speakers employ N-OMF (New Onkyo Micro Fibre) cones made from moulded layers of aramid and lightweight, non-woven cotton.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook