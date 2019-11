With controversy raging over the new iPad's lack of compatibility with European 4G LTE frequencies, there's some potentially good news from Ofcom on the question of when the UK will get its first 4G service.

The industry regulator is apparently hoping to change Everything Everywhere's spectrum licence to allow it to deliver 4G services before the end of this year.

Everything Everywhere – which operates the Orange and T-Mobile networks – wants to convert some of its 1800Mhz spectrum for the 4G service, which would require a new licence allowing the switch from 3G to 4G.

Ofcom has published a notice of intention to allow the changes to go ahead. Let's hope it does.

