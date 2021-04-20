New iPads and AirPods 3 – here's what to expect from today's Apple event

Apple's Spring Loaded launch event kicks off later today, which should see new devices unveiled including new iPads, AirPods 3 headphones and possibly even a new Apple TV. Here's what we're expecting.

Like all of Apple's recent launches, today's will be an online-only affair. It will be streamed from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on Apple's website at 6pm BST / 1pm EST / 10am PDT / 3am AEST.

The star of the show should be the new iPad Pro. The 12.9in model is thought to have a Mini LED screen – like OLED, Mini LED is used in some premium TVs, but should have a better contrast ratio than the current iPad's OLED display.

Mini LED panels are reportedly in short supply, so we could see the 12.9in model go on sale later date than its OLED-toting, 11in counterpart. Initially, the 12.9in iPad Pro could also be available in limited quantities.

We're also hoping to see a new pair of AirPods. Apple's true wireless earbuds are still a common sight all over the world, and their sound quality and design have improved since their first iteration, so we're excited to see what a third-gen model could offer.

If the leaks are correct, the design should look more like the AirPods Pro, with interchangeable silicone ear tips, touch controls and smaller stems. That should make them less conspicuous when worn, not to mention lighter and more comfortable.

Just don't expect any noise-cancelling tech. That will likely stay the preserve of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to differentiate them from the standard AirPods.

Lastly, could we see a new Apple TV 4K? The video streamer launched in 2017, so it's due a refresh. Odds are the new streamer will launch this year, though it's less likely to debut today than the iPads and AirPods.

According to the most credible industry-watchers, the new set-top box will boast improved Siri functionality, faster performance, and a revised remote control. We're also hearing that Apple will offer two storage capacities: 64GB and 128GB.

There's also mention of built-in sonic abilities. According to Bloomberg's sources, the next model could have a built-in HomePod (that's Apple's smart speaker which it retired last month). The sources also mentioned a built-in camera for TV-based video calls.

We might also see two models: an Apple TV Pro, and an Apple TV Lite. The latter could be a streaming stick, similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Lots to look forward to, then.

