New Apple AirPods Black Friday deal saves you a massive 17%

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically over a week away, retailers have traditionally jumped the gun and reduced both the Apple AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case ($164.99) and the Apple AirPods 2 with standard charging case ($139) by 17 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Apple discounts don't come around very often, and this is the best Apple AirPods Black Friday we've seen. While it's likely AirPods will remain discounted over the Black Friday period, we can't imagine prices dropping much lower than this. Our advice: get them while you can.

The second-generation AirPods pack in the features. They're powered by Apple's new H1 chip, which delivers faster pairing with Apple devices. They also benefit from an impressive boost in the audio department, producing a louder and more sophisticated sound over the originals. They're also likely to boost your street (or commute) cred, natch.

They don't sport the noise-cancelling feature of their new and pricier siblings, the AirPods Pro, but if you're an Apple fan and are looking for good sound, design and usability at a tempting price, there's plenty, plenty to like here.

