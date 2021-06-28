New AirPods Max deal on Amazon beats the Prime Day price

At the top of Apple's headphones line-up sits the AirPods Max, a pair of excellent noise-cancelling, wireless over-ears that are big, heavy, very good... and pretty damn expensive. Today, though, they're slightly less expensive.

At Amazon, the AirPods Max are available for $489 in Sky Blue or Space Gray finishes. That's $60 less than their launch price, and $33 less than the price of the other finishes – and the deal that was offered on all colourways over Prime Day.

AirPods Max deal

AirPods Max headphones $549 $489 at Amazon (save $60)

The AirPods Max are in stock on Amazon right now – and you can make a saving! This AirPods Max deal is available the Sky Blue and Space Gray colours in the range.View Deal

If you take a moment to read our AirPods Max review, you'll know that Apple's over-ear headphones are a very decent buy – despite costing significantly more than the popular rivals from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

Sonically speaking, these are hands-down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy, and they marry that superb sound quality with excellent noise-cancelling, the uniquely cinematic spatial audio experience, and the kind of build quality you'd expect from Apple.

These will naturally appeal more to an iOS user, and disappointingly they don't support Apple Music's Hi-Res Lossless Audio tier, but if that doesn't phase you then you won't find yourself disappointed.

There’s no denying that they cost a lot more than typical products in this class – even with this $60 discount – but, if sound quality is king, there’s equally no denying that they’re worth it.

