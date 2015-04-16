In a report released by the company, Netflix claims its users streamed more than 10 billion hours of content in the first quarter of 2015. And, given that the service only arrived in Australia and New Zealand on March 24th, and there's a Japan launch planned for later in the year, that figure looks certain to grow.

The report also mentions Netflix's plans to roll out a new user interface in the second half of 2015, claiming the changes will "bring video playback forward into the browse experience". The company also hints it will step up efforts to use data gathered on subscribers to promote certain content based on their preferences.

User privacy will also be getting a boost - Netflix will be making the move from HTTP to HTTPS, so users who browse and view content will have increased protection, especially when they use the service over unsecured wireless networks.

Last week we saw the UK debut of Daredevil, the first of four series to be created for Netflix under a deal struck with Marvel Entertainment, following on from exclusive Netflix Originals shows, such as House Of Cards, Breaking Bad and The Blacklist.

Other programmes in the pipeline for 2015, include the Wachowski brothers' Sense8 (which will also be available in 4K Ultra HD) and the third season of Orange is The New Black.

