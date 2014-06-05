Trending

Motorola announces new Moto Stream wireless adapter

Moto Stream plugs into existing speaker or stereo systems and streams music from compatible Bluetooth devices

Motorola has unveiled its latest bid to capitalise on the growing trend of people streaming music from their smartphones with the launch of a new portable wireless adapter.

The new Moto Stream device just plugs into your existing stereo or speaker system and streams music from smartphones, tablets or computers using a Bluetooth connection.

Moto Stream is now available for $50 – that's £30 here in the UK – from Motorola's website and lets you access music either from your device's library or apps such as Spotify.

The adapter also incorporates a social function called Heist Mode, which can pair with up to five devices that control the speaker – just in case you don't like the track playing.

Other features of the Moto Stream include the 300ft of Bluetooth range – an extended range can be achieved when paired with a Bluetooth Class 1 phone.

The range means you can control the playback of your music from near enough anywhere in the home, while NFC pairing makes connecting to Moto Stream a simple action.

by Pete Hayman

