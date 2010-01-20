Two models are available, the Turbine Pro Copper and the Turbine Pro Gold. Both models are priced at £250 as standard or at £280 with the ControlTalk headphone cable for iPhone.

In the words of Monster, the Pro Copper version "provides unsurpassed accuracy over all audio frequencies for an ideal true-to-life professional reference listening experience".

The Pro Gold headphones meanwhile offer "a slightly pronounced low-frequency response, geared toward audiophile listeners who prefer punchy, impactful bass".

Both sets of earphones come with the rubber 'SuperTip' sound-isolating eartrips as well as some new SuperTips made specially from a foam material.

iPhone users can pay a little extra for the ControlTalk headphone cable, which allows control of your tunes via a console on the cable and the ability to make hands-free phone calls.

Available at £250 or £280 with the iPhone-enabled cable, the Monster Turbine Pro Copper and Gold in-ear headphones are available now.

