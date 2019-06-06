Monitor Audio acquires hi-fi stand brand Blok

Monitor Audio has announced its acquisition of Blok, an Essex-based company that makes a range of hi-fi racks priced between £350 and £470.

The audio furniture manufacturer was established in 2003 with its STAX series, which today spans five generations of wood and glass racks with several finish and shelf options.

Monitor Audio, who acquired Roksan in 2016, has previously used Blok stands to showcase its Roksan products, so we can naturally expect further collaboration... and maybe more.

The released statement reads: "The synergy between the brands will create exciting possibilities for Monitor Audio, Roksan, Blok and their customers."

