Mitchell and Johnson's HP1 headphones use the company’s flexible transducer with electrostatic technology, said to be capable of reproducing high frequency sounds up to 45kHz. The company says the electrical signals are converted to sound “without distortion or the hysteresis effect of traditional dynamic headphones".

The HP1s also benefit from more traditional 4cm dynamic dome drivers for lower frequencies and the combination of the two technologies is said to deliver “clean bass and unmatched clarity at this price point".

The drivers are housed within a real wood enclosure which further improve the acoustics and the natural wood-grain pattern is different on every pair.

Other materials used inlaced soft PU leather on the ear pads and headband, and a lightweight alloy frame. They come with detachable and fully adjustable connection cables for both mobile devices and traditional hi-fi use.

The Mitchell and Johnson HP1 headphones are available from September for £299.

