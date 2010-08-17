The free event offers guests the chance to meet Ishiwata, hear his presentation and ask questions of the man responsible for designing Marantz hi-fi and home cinema products, including the world-renowned KI series.

Each day will run from 12 noon to 4pm, with three one-hour sessions in three different rooms at Zouch Audio's premises in Ashby de la Zouch.

One room will be hosted by Ishiwata, while the second and third rooms will have demos of three different Marantz systems at different price points.

The new KI Pearl Lite CD/SACD player and integrated amp will form part of the demo.

Places are limited to a maximum of 30 people per day. If you'd like to attend, visit the Zouch Audio contact page and leave the following information:

Which day do you wish to attend (Friday or Saturday)? And your name, address, telephone number and email. Alternatively you can call Zouch on 01530 414128.

