Looking for home headphones? You can now save £110 on these brilliant Beyerdynamics

Not too many aspects of life are becoming less expensive right now, but with this What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award-winning set of wired over-ears from Beyerdynamic, great sounding headphones can buck the trend.

The product is the Beyerdynamic Amiron home headphones, which we reviewed (handing a coveted five stars to – and subsequently an Award) at £545. Since then, a minor price drop has seen their price shaved to £499, but head over to Sevenoaks right now and you'll pay just £389 – a massive £110 saving on their last-seen price or £156 off their launch price!

Beyerdynamic Amiron £499 £389 Sevenoaks (save £110)

"Nice bass detail, sonically clear and organised, handles treble well and an insightful midrange" – that's the level of praise we heaped upon the splendid Beyerdynamic Amiron home headphones. Buy now and (on top of this incredible discount) you will be able to call yourself the proud owner of a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning product.

Beyerdynamic has used alcantara microfibres (a blend of polyester and polyurethane with a similar texture to suede) and microvelour to make the earcups and headband. The result is supreme comfort: you could easily wear these over-ear headphones for hours on end. They sit on your head easily, without feeling heavy, and the pads around their 45mm drivers will give even the largest ears enough space.

Connecting the cans to your amp is a 3m long cable, with a 6.3mm jack that unscrews to reveal a 3.5mm connection.

Our advice? As long as you understand that these are open-back headphones (and as such, they 'leak' sound so that others will hear it also) the benefit is a larger, more spacious quality to your music. And the fact that your chosen audio will sound larger is a definite positive for these headphones – their sound quality is nothing short of superb.

