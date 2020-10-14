Hurry, grab $50 off AirPods Pro in the Prime Day sales

Amazon is dishing up serious savings this Prime Day, but it's always worth keeping an eye on rival retailers. If you're in the market for Apple AirPods Pro wireless buds, Best Buy has slashed the price to just $199.99 – saving you $50 off the MSRP.

We're big fans of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds. They're comfy, provide a seamless user experience and offer fantastic sound quality. Few wireless buds can complete – especially at the $199.99 mark.

For the cheapest cheapest AirPods Pro deal we've seen, head over to Best Buy...

Apple AirPods Pro $249 $199 at Best Buy

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And at this price, they're a Prime Day bargain. Pocket this $50 saving while you can.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are the top of the range AirPods - and very impressive indeed.

Their noise-cancelling tech features a 'Transparency' mode that actively allows sound in from the outside world, while the supplied silicone tips (you get three sizes) should ensure a better fit.

Battery life is a claimed five hours for the earphones, with another 19 hours added by the charging case. They might be chunkier and costlier than the standard Apple AirPods (2019), but the Pros could be the only pair of in-ear headphones you ever need.

Happy with a refurbished pair? Best Buy also offers these certified refurbished AirPods Pro at $194.99. But, for the sake of $5, we'd opt for a brand new pair for $199.99.

