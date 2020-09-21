KEF teases The LS50 Collection: 'LS50 Wireless II' and 'LS50 Meta' incoming

KEF has today teased two forthcoming speakers, which together will form 'The LS50 Collection'.

One is the LS50 Wireless II (pictured), which appears to be a sequel to the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning LS50 Wireless stereo speaker system. The other is the LS50 Meta speakers – long-awaited successors to the immensely popular KEF LS50, perhaps?

Finer details – including pricing and release dates – have not yet been disclosed, but KEF has spilled a few beans on some of the imminent speakers' technological triumphs.

For example, both the all-in-one system and passive speakers are supposedly the world's first to use Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT), which earlier this month the British audio brand announced it would be using in its loudspeaker design.

KEF has, in its own words, "created a synthetic material that has the super capacity to absorb all unwanted sound radiating from the rear of the driver, reducing distortion and enabling the prevention of audio distraction". The company claims that MAT can absorb 99 per cent of the unwanted radiated sound, compared to "other traditional approaches" which are capable of "around 60 per cent absorption".

A 12th generation iteration of KEF's trademark Uni-Q will also be making an appearance in both speakers, too. And it seems we can expect optimised cabinets and, for the LS50 Wireless II, a new control app called KEF Connect.

That's it for now though, folks. Naturally we hope the LS50 Wireless II system will iron out the original's minor creases, such as the necessity for an inter-speaker cable. The LS50 Metas, meanwhile, will no doubt look to build on the LS50's legacy by toppling the newer, class-leading competition.

More information is nigh, so all we can say is, watch this space.

MORE:

Amazon Alexa hardware launch event confirmed for Thursday

CEDIA Expo 2020 Best of Show winners revealed

Best speakers 2020: budget to premium stereo speakers