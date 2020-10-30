Hurry! Echo Dot deal: now just $19 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 27th, but Amazon's gone ahead and unleashed a ton of early-bird Black Friday deals - including 53% off the Echo Dot (3rd generation), now just $19.

The five-star Echo Dot (3rd generation) smart speaker adds state-of-the-art Alexa voice control to any room. Currently half price, it can now be yours for just $19.

Get prepped for the holidays with up to 40% off Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $39.99 $18.99

This compact, fabric-wrapped speaker suits any decor and adds the Alexa voice assistant to any room in your house. The sound is good for the size, too. We rated it five-stars at $40 – at just $19 it's a bargain.View Deal

The key to the Echo Dot's success? Alexa. Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant is one of the sharpest around, letting you control your TV, heating, lighting, and hi-fi system just by speaking. Alexa can also read you news reports, weather updates and traffic – and then order pizza.

This little slice of the future can also be paired with other Echo devices to create a stereo or multi-room set-up. And with the Drop In feature, you can quickly make an announcement to all the Echo speakers in the house without having to raise your voice. "Hey everyone, pizza is here!"

We awarded the Echo Dot (3rd gen) five stars when we reviewed it. Now that it's less than half price, it's a real bargain.

