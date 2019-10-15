Hulu 4K content hits Xbox One, coming soon to Amazon Fire TV

Hulu is making its 4K content available on more devices than ever before. The popular video service's output is now available on the Xbox One gaming console, with support for more devices – including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and LG's WebOS TVs – coming soon, TechCrunch reports.

That means you can watch the network's originals, like The Handmaid's Tale and Catch-22, in four times the definition than was available previously.

Until now, Hulu's 4K content has been limited to the Apple TV 4K and Google Chromecast Ultra streamers.

Hulu actually pulled 4K content from its service in 2018 while it focused on other priorities, but it was reinstated this summer. Despite its somewhat patchy approach to 4K, its subscriber numbers have continued to grow, up 12 per cent from the end of 2018 to 28 million in the US.

