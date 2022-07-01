How to get a Paramount Plus free trial: sign up for 30-days free streaming until July 18th

Paramount Plus, is currently running a promotion for new users - just enter the code GLORY to get a free 30-day trial. If you've been waiting to sign up to the streaming service now could be the time, but this promotion will only be live until 18th July, so you'll need to act fast.

In our Paramount Plus review, we appreciated some of its original content alongside its more niche sports coverage offerings, so if you haven't been able to justify a full subscription, this Paramount Plus free trial is a great way to get a taste of what the service has to offer.

Paramount+ 30-day free trial

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: free 30-day trial (opens in new tab)

Paramount's streaming service is great for certain sports and has some good original content offerings. If you want to dip your toe in without paying a dime this could be the offer for you've been waiting for.

Usually, Paramount+ will cost you $5 per month for its most basic, ad-supported plan, while $10 per month will get you its ad-free plan, so a month-long free trial will definitely save you some cash. Very handy if you just want to check out what you can watch before formally committing.

This offer is only open to new Paramount Plus users, so if you're already a customer, you won't be able to get a month free out of your current subscription. But if you don't have an account already, you're good to go to enjoy the free 30-day trial.

While Paramount+ doesn't have the largest catalog out there, there are some worth-watching exclusives like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Below Decks, Halo, and more. There's definitely enough packed in there for a month, that's for sure, even if you don't find your new favorite show.

Plus, Paramount+ has a solid sports section that's great if you like more niche sports that aren't often covered by other services, so if that's more your thing, then you'll find yourself right at home with this free 30-day trial. Act now or anytime before 18th July when the promotion ends.

MORE:

Check out our Paramount+ review

And our list of the best streaming services 2022

As well as our list of the best music streaming services 2022