With the sales now in full swing, and VAT due to go back up to 17.5% on January 1st, there's never been a better time to bag yourself a hi-fi or home cinema bargain.



We've talked to many of the leading retailers to find out what's on offer, so here's today's roundup of some of the best deals available:



1) Sony BDP-S360 Blu-ray player: £99 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision + 3 free Blu-ray discs (limited stocks)



2) Panasonic TX-P42G10 Freesat plasma TV: £699.99 at the Home Cinema Store



3) Sony BDV-E300 Blu-ray home cinema system: £299.99 Amazon (in stock from Jan 1st, 2010)

4) Buy the award-winning Marantz CD6003 and PM6003 for £599.90 and get £200 off ANY loudspeakers (including those on Audio-T's clearance list): Audio T



5) Additional discounts on Blu-ray players, AV receivers and hi-fi systems from Sevenoaks Sound & Vision – exclusive to whathifi.com visitors until January 3rd, 2010



6) Onkyo TX-SR607 + KEF KHT2005.3 speaker package + 30m of free speaker cable: £999 at AudioVisual Online



7) Philips 32PFL5604H Full HD LCD TV: £479.99 at Sainsbury's



8) KEF KHT2005.3 surround speaker system with Kube2 subwoofer for £499.95 from Superfi (silver only)



9) Award-winning Samsung LE26B450 LCD TV: £289.94 from Dixons



10) Blu-ray and DVD discounts: Best of the HMV.com and Play.com sales; plus some cracking Amazon TV boxset deals

Let us know if you spot any great bargains too in the comments box below.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter