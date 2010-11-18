Shoppers will have the chance to win not only the laptop, but also a walk-on part in an unnamed British film in 2011. And everyone who enters will receive £200-worth of money-saving vouchers from leading brands such as LoveFilm, Criminal Damage, Prezzbox.co.uk and the Chocolate Trading Co.

All you have to do to enter is to visit the Asus Airstream trailer that will be visiting various Comet stores between now and Christmas (details below) and have your picture taken in store.

Alternatively, if you can't make the dates given, just take a photo of yourself striking a pose and email it to getintocomet@asus.co.uk.

Everyone's pictures and full details of the competition will be posted online at www.asus.co.uk/event/getintocomet.

The Asus Airstream trailer will be visiting the following Comet stores on the dates given:

November 19: Milton Keynes

November 20: Leeds

November 21: Gateshead

November 22: Darlington

November 24: Liverppol

November 26: Manchester Trafford Centre

November 27: Huddersfield

November 28: Rotherham

November 29: Derby

November 30: Nottingham

December 1: Leicester

December 2: Coventry

December 4: Dudley (Merryhill)

December 5: Kidderminster

December 9: Newport

December 10: Bristol

December 11: Exeter

December 13: Plymouth

December 14: Southampton

December 17: Reading

December 18: Hendon

December 19: Beckton

December 20: Guildford

