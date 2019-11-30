Here's the cheapest Apple iPad price in the Cyber Monday sales

Don't look now but the iPad is now at its cheapest price yet across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, this time thanks to the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Apple iPad 10.2in $329 $229 at Amazon

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Amazon. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB) but it's still a ridonculous deal on a brand new Apple tablet. We'd hurry if we were you... View Deal

The brand-new iPad boasts a larger 10.2-inch retina LED-backlit display with IPS technology, an upgrade from its 2018-launched predecessor. It's an Apple tablet aimed at business users and creatives, with the added support for a full-size keyboard and pencil (sold separately).

Under the hood is an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M10 coprocessor, and it runs iPadOS – a variant of Apple's 2019 iOS 13, optimized specifically for the iPad. You also get an 8MP rear camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front snapper.

Our advice: this is likely the best Apple Black Friday deal you'll see on a new iPad.

