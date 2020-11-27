Here are the 9 very best Black Friday headphones deals live right now

Black Friday headphones deals are coming in thick and fast now that we're well into The Big (Fri)Day, but how do you sort the real deals from the so-so discounts? You don't; we do. We've journeyed to the furthest corners of the internet and scoured the best headphones deals across the US retailers to find you the very best headphones deals discounted for Black Friday 2020.

Below are nine of them, ranging from dirt-cheap Beats wireless earbuds to heavily discounted premium Sony noise-cancelling over-ears, so whether you're looking for a cheap pair to fling into a bag, a motivating gym or running companion, or something more serious to block out the noisy world we live in, there should be a Black Friday headphones deal for you here...

Best Black Friday headphones deals

AirPods Pro wireless earbuds $249 $170 at Amazon

Although they're currently out of stock at Amazon, you can still order a pair of AirPods Pro at this incredibly low price. We've called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound".

View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case $200 $110 at Walmart

We have not seen these AirPods for less, and we reckon this deal won't last long so hurry up and grab a pair. This latest generation of AirPods come with better sound quality than their predecessors and boast a more secure wireless connection.

View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds: $149.95 $75 at Amazon

You won't find a better blend of good sound and sports-centric features at this price. Three sets of fins and tips are included, and also noteworthy is their 30-hour battery life – 10 from the buds themselves and 20 via the carry case – and IPX7 water resistance. Five stars



View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 $100 $80 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use), two What Hi-Fi? Awards, and now $20 off. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

View Deal

B&W PX5 wireless ANC headphones $300 $200 at Amazon

The smaller versions of the B&W PX7, which we awarded five stars to for their excellent combination of great sound, features and design. So long as B&W are consistent here, these should be just as impressive – especially now they're reduced by a third.

See the deal at Best BuyView Deal

MORE:

See all of the best Black Friday headphones deals 2020

Sonos Black Friday deals: save up to $100 on Beam, Move, One

Best Black Friday tech deals under $50