Forget Prime Day - this LG C1 OLED is now just $769 on Amazon

LG's C1 series of OLED TVs have been one of What Hi-Fi?'s favorites for a while now, and if you act fast you can get LG's cheapest C1, the 48-inch variant, for less than $800 on Amazon while supplies last (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this C1, so if you've been waiting for a great deal on a new TV, now is your chance to pull the trigger and get to it.

In our OLED48C1 review, we loved this TV's superb picture quality, its near limitless set of features, and LG's superb remote and menu system. If you're in the market for a TV that's not too big but still packs a massive punch, then this 48-inch C1 is the perfect buy at $796 right now, even with Prime Day coming up.

Best LG OLED48C1 OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1: $1500 $796 at Amazon (save $704) (opens in new tab)

LG's C1 line of TVs is excellent, offering up fantastic image quality, a huge list of features, and even an intuitive menu system. Plus, as a 4K HDR 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 inputs, this set is perfect for gamers, too.

LG C1s are well-known for excellent picture quality, relying on OLED displays to offer up blacks as dark as anything you've ever seen. Whether you're watching your favorite YouTube video, the latest Hollywood blockbuster, or a new episode of Stranger Things, it'll look fantastic on the C1, especially if it's 4K HDR content.

The C1 isn't just great for movies and shows either, though, because it's actually one of the best gaming TVs out there, too. With 4K 120Hz and VRR support (alongside HDMI 2.1 compatibility), next-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to perform their absolute best, running at the highest framerates and resolutions possible. Though, 4K gaming still has its challenges. Sure, the C1 might be a 2021 TV, but you'll be paying hundreds of dollars more to get the C2 equivalent for not much in the way of an upgrade that justifies the expense.

The speakers on the C1 are good enough for casual viewing too, although you might want to consider pairing a TV of this caliber with an external soundbar. This is where those $700 savings could definitely come in handy. Especially with Prime Day coming up, great deals on soundbars are an inevitability, so with all these savings, picking up yourself a great external sound solution for cheap won't be hard.

If you're in the market for a new TV that looks great but you don't have space for a larger 55- or 65-inch model, look no further than the 48-inch C1 OLED from LG. This is an excellent TV that we've never seen lower in price, so if you've been waiting, now's your chance.

