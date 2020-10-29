Early Black Friday deals: Amazon slashes over 40% off Echo speakers and Fire TV devices

Amazon is celebrating Alexa's birthday in the best way possible – by slashing prices of Amazon devices. The early Black Friday deals have thrown up serious savings on

a bunch of Amazon devices, including smart speakers and Fire TV devices.

Let's start with an epic price drop: 53% off the Echo Dot (3rd Generation). The popular smart speaker is now just $19.

If you prefer your smart speakers with a screen, there's 50% off the five-star Echo Show 5 (was $90, now $45) and Echo Show 8 (was $130, now $65).

Not to be outdone, the 10.1-inch Echo Show (2nd Gen) has dropped in price from $230 to a tempting $150.

There are big savings on Amazon's next-generation Fire TV sticks, too. First up: 30% off the all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Control (now $28) and Dolby Atmos support. You can also grab 40% off the brand new Fire TV Stick Lite (now $18).

Our pick of the Best Buy Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $ 50 $19

Amazon's puck-shaped smart speaker is its best selling Echo device and with good reason. It's compact enough to fit into any room and the sound isn't half bad for the size, either. At 19 bucks, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 $90 $45

If you prefer your smart speakers with a touchscreen, the Echo Show range is for you. This 5.5in model lets you watch cooking videos or hold video calls, all of which are a doddle thanks to the built-in Alexa smart assistant.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 $130 $65

The slightly larger 8in Echo Show now comes with an even bigger saving – a whopping $80 off. The bigger screen is ideal for a more detailed view, or if you're watching from further away – across the room, say. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $30

This all-new 4K video streamer is fantastic value at its normal price of $50, so it's a bargain at $30. It supports Dolby Atmos and HDR, and has all the apps you wish for. There's 40% off the cheaper Fire TV Stick Lite, too.



View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £$120 $80

This is the fastest and most powerful Fire TV device available. It gets youslicker operation and streaming, and lets you control your soundbar and AV receiver, meaning fewer remotes to lose down the back of the couch. At $80, it's a no-brainer.View Deal

The awesome Fire TV Cube – Amazon's most advanced 4K media streamer – has been reduced from $120 to only $80. There's also 40% off the Fire TV Stick 4K (was $50, now $30).

Lastly, if you're in the market for wireless earbuds there's $50 off the Echo Buds. They offer decent noise-cancellation but here's a list of our favourite wireless earbuds.

With holiday season about to kick off, we're expecting plenty more deals from Amazon. Keep an eye on our Black Friday deals hub for all the lowest prices.

MORE:

Get up to speed with all the early Black Friday deals

Save $600 off the awesome LG CX OLED TV

Gamer? Here are today's best PS5 pre-order deals