Denon has unveiled Envaya – a new wireless speaker that has been "designed and engineered for consumers looking for exceptional musical performance from a portable speaker".

According to the Japanese firm, devices equipped with Bluetooth aptX capability will be able to take advantage of "completely lossless audio transfer" when paired with the £169 speaker.

Envaya comes in two finishes and four fabrics on the exterior, while two proprietary 57mm full range drivers and a 100mm passive radiator are incorporated into the device's interior.

The speaker also includes patented Denon Digital Sound processing, proprietary amplification and "extensive European sound tuning", as well as a 10-hour rechargeable battery.

If you have an Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled device, Denon says you only need to put it close to the speaker for it to automatically pair up. Envaya also recalls any previous connection.

An integrated stand that pops out and boasts a rubber foot has been designed to provide you with a stable placement on any surface, and Envaya also charges your mobile via USB.

