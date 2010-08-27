The A100 Collection comprises seven components, each "finely tuned, hand-tested and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a special collector's edition book," says Denon.

The individual models are: PMA-100 stereo amplifier; DCD-A100 CD/SACD player; DP-A100 direct-drive turntable; DL-A100 cartridge; AVR-100 9.2 multichannel receiver; DPB-A100 universal Blu-ray player; and AH-A100 headphones.

Prices are £2249 each for the amp, CD player, Blu-ray player, turntable and AV receiver, and £500 each for the headphones and cartridge. Detailed technical specs below:

PMA-A100 integrated amplifier £2249

• UHC-MOS single Push Pull circuit

• Precision mechanical ground construction

• Twin transformers with leakage cancelling mount

• Accurate volume control with large size diameter

• Wide range play capability for Super Audio CD

• Parts strictly selected for high sound quality



DCD-A100 CD/SACD Player £2249

• Advanced AL32 & high accuracy 32bit 192kHz D/A converter

• Advanced S.V.H. (Suppress Vibration Hybrid) disc drive mechanism

• DAC master clock design for jitter-free conversion

• iPod/iPhone USB Direct (“Works for iPod” certified)

• Supports MP3/WMA playback



DP-A100 Direct-drive turntable £2249

• Drive system: Quartz lock servo control direct drive system

• Turntable platter: aluminium die cast, 3.31cm

(treated with silicon rubber on reverse side to absorb vibration)

• Tone-arm: static balance type, light weight S-shaped tone arm

• Equipped with DL-A100 cartridge



DL-A100 cartridge £500

• Latest tuning and construction based on original model DL-103

• Cabinet: clear type mold

• Type: moving coil (MC)



AVR-A100 AV surround receiver £2249

• 9.2 channel amplifier with discrete mono amp construction

• 11.2 channel preamp for highest flexibility

• Denon Link 4th - HDMI clock control

• iPod/iPhone/USB Direct x 2 selectable (“Works for iPod and iPhone” certified)

• Network audio and photo streaming

• Audyssey MultEQ-XT 32 Room EQ with auto setup



DBP-A100 Universal Player £2249

• Advanced SVH (Suppress Vibration Hybrid) disc drive mechanism

• Denon Link 4th - HDMI clock control

• High quality High-bit i/p scaler

• Advanced AL24 multi channel



AH-A100 Over-ear headphones £500

• Large 5cm (1.97in) diaphragm with Acoustic Optimizer for dynamic, clear sound

• Hand crafted real mahogany wood housing

• Newly ergonomic developed 3D draping soft skin ear pads

• 3.5mm gold-plated connector and aluminium cover

All models will be available from October. Check out the special Denon 100th Anniversary website for more details.

