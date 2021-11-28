Cyber Monday headphones deal: save a massive 46% on Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Superb noise-cancelling headphones, now $183 off the MSRP!

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones deal: £50 off and free Tidal
Sennheiser's third-gen Momentum Wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which we called "superb-sounding" in our five-star review, are on the end of a particularly good Amazon Cyber Monday discount.

Right now, the white colorway (pictured above) can be yours for just just $217 – a huge $183 saving on the MSRP, or 46 per cent off! 

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones (white) $400

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones (white) $400 $217 at Amazon (save $183)
These superb-sounding noise-cancelling cans launched at $350 but, following their intense popularity, rose as high as $400. They're excellent all-rounders, and we haven't seen them discounted by this much before. A great Cyber Monday deal.


These are the third iteration of the German brand's popular, premium wireless noise-cancelling over-ears – and the best they've produced yet, further enhancing Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market.

They offer a 17-hour battery life and excellent sound quality – expect an energetic, rhythmic presentation with lashings of detail and dynamic insight.

There's also effective noise-cancellation, plenty of clever app features and Amazon Alexa support for hands-free voice command – the Sennheisers are an excellent all-rounder. Especially now that their price is a lot more easy to justify.

