Cyber Monday deal: Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds still just $79

Despite the popularity of the AirPods, Sony has owned the wireless earbud category from a performance perspective from the get go. Its first efforts you see here offer amazing sound quality, good battery life and all the features you need in a compact package. And now you can make a huge saving – one of the biggest we've seen.

This Sony WF-1000X Black Friday deal sees the price drop from the original $277 RRP to just $79, making it one of the very best Cyber Monday headphone deals we've seen.

The deal appeared over the Black Friday weekend, has been very popular indeed, and is still going strong now as we enter Cyber Monday – which surely begs the question: when will stocks run out?

After on-ear wireless headphones instead? Both the multi-Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 and budget Sony WH-CH500 are heavily discounted in the Cyber Monday sales.

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $79

This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer (and pricier) WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

An excellent AirPods alternative, the Sony wireless earbuds take the audio performance of truly wireless in-ears to another level. The fact they're a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner shows just how highly we rate these musical maestros, even if there are now newer models available.

You'll be hard-pressed to see a better true wireless headphones deal this year, even if the Jabra Elite 65t Cyber Monday deal is giving it a good run for its money.

