While the Black Friday deals may get most of the attention, the wealth of Cyber Monday deals available has previously made it the bigger of the two shopping days.
We'll be keeping tabs on the best Cyber Monday deals, as the likes of Amazon, Argos, Asda, Currys, John Lewis, PC World, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Superfi continue to deliver savings on a range of products.
Best Cyber Monday deals
**Exclusive** Denon AVR-X1300W
Original price £399 / £299 with Superfi using code 50OFFAVR at checkout
**Exclusive** Sennheiser Momentum 2.0
Original price £380 / £329.50 with Richer Sounds using code WHF50 at checkout
**Exclusive** Onkyo A9010
Original price £229 / £199 with Richer Sounds using code WHF30 at checkout
**Exclusive** NAD D 3020
Original price £449 / £299 with Sevenoaks using code GD150OFF at checkout
Amazon Echo
Original Price £149.99 / Best price £119.99 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Original Price £49.99 / Best price £39.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Original price £34.99 / Best price £24.99 at Amazon
Sonos Play:1
Original price £169 / Best price £139 from Sonos direct
AKG Y45BT
Tested at £110 / Best price £69.99 at AKG
Roku 2 Streaming Media Player
Original Price £69.99 / Amazon Black Friday Price £39.99 starting at 7:40am
Bowers & Wilkins P3 on-ear headphones
Original Price £169.99 / Amazon Black Friday Price £85.00
Denon AVR-X3300W
Original price £799 / Now £619 at Sevenoaks
Panasonic TX-40DX600B
Tested at £500 / Best price £429 at Amazon
LG OLED55C6V OLED TV
Tested at £3000 / Best price £1999 at Currys
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Original price £399 / Best price £249.99 at Home AV Direct
B&W P5 Series 2
Original price £250 / Best price £139 at Sevenoaks
Cambridge Audio CXU
Original price £900 / Now £499 at Richer Sounds
Samsung UE55KS7000
Tested at £1399 / Best price £949 at Richer Sounds
Sony MDR-EX650AP headphones
Original price £60 / Best price £44.50 at Tesco
Sony PS-HX500 turntable
Tested at £450 / Best price £299 at Sevenoaks
Sennheiser Momentum 2 over ear headphones
Original price £270 / Best price £199 at Sevenoaks
Sennheiser Momentum 2 on-ear headphones
Original price £169 / Best price £115 at Hi-Fi Corner
Sonos Play:3 speaker
Original price £260 / Best price £249 at Sevenoaks
Tannoy Revolution XT6F speakers
Original price £999 / Best price £599 at Richer Sounds
Q Acoustics Concept 20
Tested at £350 / Best price £265 at Sevenoaks
Arcam Solo Music system
Original price £1500 / Best price £1099 at Sevenoaks
Panasonic DMP-UB900 4K Blu-ray player
Original price £600 / Best price £449 at Sevenoaks
Sony KD49XD7004BU Bravia 49in 4K HDR Ultra HD TV
Original Price £799.00 / Best price £550 at Amazon
Google Chromecast Audio
Original price £30 / Best price £15 at John Lewis
Google Chromecast
Original price £30 / Best price £18 at Currys
Yamaha RX-V581 AV amplifier
Tested at £500 / Best price £349 at Richer Sounds
Marantz PM6006 stereo amplifier
Tested at £400 / Best price £299 at Richer Sounds
LG 60UH650 60in 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Original Price £1,399 / Best price £871 at Amazon
Xbox One S with Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3
Original price £261.48 / Best price £199.99 at Amazon
Yamaha YSP-2500 soundbar
Original price £800 / Best price £399 at Richer Sounds
Apple TV 32GB
Original price £139 / Best price £125 from KRCS
Noble Audio headphones
Save 15% on Noble Audio headphones
The high-end headphone brand is offering savings across its full range until the end of Cyber Monday.
Now TV
Valid on its Entertainment, Sky Movies and Sky Sports packages.
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
Save £100 off all TVs over £1000 at Currys PC World
Currys PC World is promising an extra £100 saving on all TVs over £1000 on Monday 21st November. See here for details.
Save on our favourite 4K TV under £500, now reduced by more than £70.
LG OLED55C6V
Tested at £3000 / Best price £1999 at Currys
An impressive-looking, future-proofed 4K OLED TV. You can also get an extra £100 off at checkout.
LG OLED65E6V
Tested at £5,000 / Best price £3999 at Richer Sounds
From aesthetics to sound quality to picture performance, this 4K OLED is a TV fit for kings.
LG OLED65G6V 4K OLED TV
Original price £6000 / Best price £4499 at Richer Sounds
One of the best TV pictures we've ever seen, now with a £1500 saving.
Samsung UE49KS8000
Tested at £1400 / Best price £1199 at Sevenoaks
If you don't want a curved TV, the UE49KS8000 is by far the best flatscreen Samsung TV we’ve seen this year.
Samsung UE55KS7000 4K TV
Original price £1500 / Best price £949 at Curry's
Save over £500 on this sensational five-star Award-winning Samsung.
Best Cyber Monday headphone deals
Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2
Original price £199 / Now £139 at Sevenoaks
These on-ear headphones boast gorgeous looks and stunningly impressive sound.
Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2 review
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear headphones
Original price £270 / Argos price £199
Portable, desirable and blessed with brilliant sound, these five-star eadphones are a real bargain at under £200.
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear review
Sennheiser Momentum 2 on-ear headphones
Original price £169 / Best price £115 at Hi-Fi Corner
Big saving on the excellent Momentum on-ear headphones.
Sennheiser Momentum 2 on-ear review
B&W P3 headphones
Original price £100 / Best price £85 at Amazon
The Bowers & Wilkins P3 headphones had a 50% reduction in the Amazon Black Friday sale on Monday 21st November, but if you missed that you can still save £50 in the ongoing Cyber Monday sales.
MORE: B&W P3 review
B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3 ANC In-Ear Headphones
Also carrying a big discount is the B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3 ANC In-Ear Headphones, with a 45 per cent reduction.
Beats by Dre Executive
Original price £270 / Now £99.99 on eBay
A mixed bag but great for bass - and ever-popular - this Beats headphones deal is still available.
Sony MDR-EX650AP headphones
Original price £60 / Best price £44.50 at Tesco
We’re not surprised these Award-winning in-ear headphones are one of the most popular products on the What Hi-Fi? website. They deliver superb sound for an affordable price and are comfortable too.
AKG Y45BT
Tested at £110 / Best price £69.99 at AKG
Considering their size, these wireless AKG headphones deliver impressive bass weight and come with the added bonus of a lightweight, foldable design.
Bose QuietComfort 25
Tested at £270 / Best price £195 at Electric Shop
If it’s noise-cancelling headphones you’re after, the Bose name should be instantly recognisable. These block out most external sounds, and deliver impressive quality to your ears too.
Best Cyber Monday speaker deals
NAD Viso 1AP
Original price £499 / Now £199 at Sevenoaks
This Bluetooth and AirPlay wireless speaker is a great all-rounder and at this price, a seriously tempting proposition.
Q Acoustics Concept 20
Tested at £350 / Best price £249 at Audio Express
A hugely impressive pair of speakers that will get the best out of your music.
Tannoy Revolution XT8F
Tested at £1300 / Best price £799 at Audio Express
If you have enough room, these Tannoy speakers are an excellent buy.
Tannoy Revolution XT6F (Oak, Walnut)
Original price £999 / Best price £599 at Richer Sounds
Five-star Award-winning speakers at a knockdown price.
KEF Muo
Tested at £300 / Best price £230 at Zavvi
The competition might have moved on since Muo's 2015 Award win, but it's is still a great performer, especially at this price.
Sonos Play:1
Original price £169 / Best price £139 at Richer Sounds
Sonos Play:3
Tested at £260 / Best price £249 at Sevenoaks
Sevenoaks has shaved a few pounds off the Play:3, making for a rare Sonos discount opportunity.
Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III
Tested at £350 / Best price £249 at PRC Direct
If you're looking for an affordable entry into multi-room, this Bose is a viable option.
Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III review
Best Cyber Monday hi-fi deals
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Original price £399 / Best price £249.99 at Home AV Direct
Save a whopping £150 on the five-star, Award-winning hi-res music player.
Arcam Solo Music
Tested at £1500 / Best price £1099 at Sevenoaks
Save over £200 on our 2016 Award-winning all-in-one music system. Bargain.
Marantz CD6006 CD player
Tested at £400 / Best price £299 at Richer Sounds
And you can save £101 on the matching Marantz 6006 CD player, too.
Marantz PM6006
Tested at £400 / Best price £299 at Sevenoaks
Save over £50 on this five-star Award-winning amplifier and DAC from Marantz.
Arcam CDS27
Tested at £800 / Best price £699 at Richer Sounds
The CDS27 is an all-in-one player that’s easy to use and serves up a solid sound.
Flexson VinylPlay
Tested at £250 / Best price £199 at Sevenoaks
A perfect plug and play turntable if you’re taking your first steps into the vinyl world.
Pioneer N-50A
Tested at £500 / Best price £349 at Richer Sounds
The N-50A is a talented music streamer, with plenty of tricks stuffed into its sleeves. And now it comes with a sizeable saving.
Arcam MusicBoost S
Tested at £99 / Best price £79 at Amazon
Give your iPhone 6 a boost with this compact battery charger that also has a DAC to improve the sound quality.
Chord Mojo DAC
Free case worth £65
Buy the Award-winning Chord Mojo DAC and headphone amplifier and get a free case worth £65. You'll need to buy from one of these specialist retailers.
Best Cyber Monday home cinema deals
Denon AVR-X3300W
Original price £799 / Now £609 at Home AV Direct
This Award-winning Denon AV receiver will take any mid-range home cinema system to the next level.
Panasonic DMP-UB900
Tested at £600 / Best price £449 at Sevenoaks
If you’re looking to start buying Ultra HD Blu-ray and you want the best 4K player on the market, this Panasonic is your best bet.
Sony BDP-S6700
Tested at £140 / Best price £95 at John Lewis
If you’re after a simple budget Blu-ray player that will get the most out of your discs, the S6700 is worth considering.
Pioneer SC-LX89
Tested at £2200 / Best price £1299 at Peter Tyson
Plenty of energy and muscle mean you won't fail to be entertained by this AV amp.
Epson EH-TW7200
Tested at £1900 / Best price £1428 at Projection Center
If you want the true home cinema experience, this excellent Epson projector is just the ticket.
Best Cyber Monday soundbar deals
Canton DM 55
Original price £330 / Best price £249 at Richer Sounds
Save £80 on this Award-winning soundbase from Canton.
Yamaha YSP-2500 soundbar
Original price £800 / Best price £399 at Richer Sounds
An impressive Yamaha soundbar that comes as close to surround sound as you're likely to hear.
Cambridge Audio TV2 soundbase
Original price £200 / Now £119 at Richer Sounds
This soundbase is a previous Award-winner and you can save £81 on the price in the early Black Friday deals at Richer Sounds.
Arcam Solo bar
Tested at £800 / Best price £449 at Hifix
A powerful soundbar with some clever features up its sleeve.
Sonos Playbar
Tested at £600 / Best price £589 at Hifix
The Sonos Playbar will not only improve the sound from your TV, but will also work with other Sonos speakers for a multi-room music system.
Yamaha YSP-1600
Tested at £500/ Best price £339 at Sevenoaks
This Yamaha soundbar represents an affordable way to get close to 5.1 surround sound.
Geneva Model Cinema
Tested at £550 / Best price £380 at Home AV Direct
One of our 2016 Award-winners, this Canton model delivers the best soundbase performance on the market.
Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
500GB PlayStation 4 with Uncharted 4, FIFA 17 and Now TV pass
Original price £349.99 / Best price £199 at Game
How much?! A PS4 bundle deal under £200 is not to be sniffed at.
1TB PlayStation 4 with Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Driveclub
Original price £379.97 / Best price £239.99 at eBay
This 34%-off deal also includes a free Now TV 2-movie Sky Cinema pass.
1TB PlayStation 4 with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us Remastered, Driveclub
Original price £363.91 / Best price £249.99 at Amazon
Save 31% on this 3-game PS4 Slim gamer pack deal.
Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console with Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens game + Blu-ray
Original price £309.99 / Amazon Black Friday price £249.99
This deal is live on Monday 21st November while stocks last and is another chance to save on a PS4 bundle, this one is down £60, a saving of nearly 20%.
Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3, Tomb Raider, Now TV Sky Cinema pass
Original price £329.99 / Best price £229.99 at Game
Game Black Friday deals are pretty special, including this one with Forza and Tomb Raider.
Xbox One S 500GB FIFA 17 bundle
Original price £249.99 / Best price £237.49
You can save on various Xbox bundles on Amazon, including this one with FIFA 17.
Best Cyber Monday phone deals
The following EE Black Friday deals should run until the end of Monday 28th November.
Free Alcatel Pixi 4 (worth £49.99) on pay as you go, when purchased with a £20 top up
Save £149.99 on Apple iPhone 6s – EE’s lowest ever price on a £33.49 per month plan
Save £149.99 on Samsung Galaxy S7 (no up-front cost) with unlimited minutes, texts and 10GB data when taken on a £40.99 per month plan
Save £149.99 on Huawei P9 or Samsung Galaxy S6 (no up-front cost) when taken on a £23.49 monthly plan
Pixel phone by Google with unlimited minutes and text, and 5GB of data for just £9.99 up-front on a £45.99 4GEE monthly plan with free Daydream View VR headset (saving £69.00)
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air 2
8% off iPad Pro and iPad Air 2
Apple premium reseller, KRCS, is offering 8% savings on the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2...
Apple iPad mini 2 and mini 4
...and 6% off the iPad mini tablets.
Amazon Fire 7in tablet
Original price £49.99 / Now £29.99 on Amazon
The cheap-as-chips, and perfectly good, 7-inch Amazon tablet is now... even cheaper.
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and Typecover bundle, 128GB
Original price £849.99 / Now £699.99 at Currys store on eBay
The best Windows tablet is now that much more affordable.
We'll be keeping this page updated with all the best Cyber Monday deals we can find. All the biggest retailers will be involved, with Amazon promising hundreds of "Lightning deals" - big savings on products available from a specific time for a limited amount of time - as well as plenty more deals of the day.
Carphone Warehouse Cyber Monday deals
What is Cyber Monday?
The concept of Black Friday sales originated in the USA, with the shopping event taking place on the day after Thanksgiving Day. This pre-Christmas shopping bonanza has now well and truly taken off on this side of the pond, with most UK retailers now jumping on the bandwagon.
And it's taken off so well, that of course retailers are eager to drag it out as long as possible: enter Cyber Monday.
We will aim to make it a little easier for you by delivering a comprehensive list of TV, hi-fi and home cinema offers from all the retailers taking part. Almost every category was catered for last year and you can expect more of the same in 2016.
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday 2016 takes place on Monday 28th November after the Black Friday weekend.
With Cyber Monday sales expected to feature headphones, TVs, soundbars and tablets, not to mention Blu-ray discs, DVDs and games, there should be something for everyone.