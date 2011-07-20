Just launched by German turntable company Clearaudio is an upgraded version of its Smart Matrix record cleaner.

The new model, which slots into the range between the original Smart Matrix and the company's high-end Matrix machine, offers improved cleaning performance, less noise and better fit and finish, and starts from £930.

The company has now moved production of the machine into its main factory in Erlangen, Germany, and the new model uses the Matrix's vacuum turbine, gears and motor

This, along with a damped chassis, helps keep the noise down to around 60-65dB during the vacuuming of the disc.

Bi-directional operation ensures deeper cleaning of discs, and the Smart Matrix Professional is available with or without a dust-cover. With the cover, it sells for £995.

It's distributed in the UK by Audio Reference.

